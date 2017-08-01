Gogoi said that the campaign started on July 15 and included his donation of Rs 25,000.”My tweets and Facebook posts encouraged many others to come forward and support the fund-raising campaign,” he claimed.

Many celebrities joined this cause and encouraged their fans and followers. Angaraag “Papon” Mahanta reached out to his 1 million Twitter followers. Popular Telegu actor Ram Charan supported the campaign which resulted in many of his fans contributing to the Assam floods.

Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to Twitter to raise awareness and garner support for the campaign. The Indian National Congress social media team in Delhi also pitched it with financial help and promoted the cause.

In all, over 195 people supported the online campaign. The total amount raised is Rs 2.44 lakh, which may rise to Rs 2.66 lakh. This money will now be utilised to buy mosquito nets, baby food, sanitary pads, bleaching powder, rice, dal, dettol soap, etc. Additionally, 50 families will be supported with paddy saplings so that they may continue with their farming.

This aid will be distributed among the people who have returned home from the relief camps and are no longer receiving Government aid.