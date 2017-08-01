The rescue of girls from three illegal young traffickers has raised serious concern in the district as the incident has exposed the involvement of young boys in illegal trafficking of minor girls. The apprehended youths were – Nuruddin Ali (21), son of Tamser Ali, Shahibul Ali (17), son of Jamal Ali and Maram Ali (20), son of Kamal Ali – all from Baksa district.

Nuruddin had introduced himself to the girls as Rahul earlier. All the youths in their 20’s were apprehended from Murkongselek– Rangia DN Passenger express at Tangla station at 4.30 pm. Both the girls are studying in class IX.