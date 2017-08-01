The additional district magistrate of Nalbari has ordered the circle officers to submit the list before July 29. A reminder with the message was also circulated stating that the matter is to be treated as urgent.

However, the negligence of circle officers and lack of documents have complicated the process of preparing the correct list. The victims and their family members have been queuing up before the district jail and the district AASU office for collecting their documents.

In order to provide facilities and assistance to the Assam Agitation victims under various government schemes, the State government has directed to prepare the list in six categories. They are – 1) names of persons who had sustained bullet injuries during the Agitation from 1979 to 1985; 2) people who were rendered physically disabled; 3) women raped during the period of agitation; 4) list of women who were physically tortured; 5) names of persons who were jailed under various Acts for participating in the Assam Agitation and 6) names of person whose houses were torched during the movement.

The general secretary of Nalbari district unit of AASU Akshay Deka told this Correspondent that the district AASU so far has received more than 250 applications and most people have remained unaware of it. He said that the circle officers are yet to expedite their work to prepare a correct list of Assam Agitation victims.