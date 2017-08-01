The programme was inaugurated by Babul Brahma, Range Officer of Bansbari Range of the park. In his speech, Brahma appreciated the WWF and MEWS for their initiatives to protect the park as well as to make the people aware about the conservation of Manas.

A drawing competition with the theme ‘My Tiger’ was organised among the school children. It was followed by an interaction-cum-felicitation programme with two valiant employees – one retired and one working forest employee being felicitated.

Babulal Orang who served the park for 42 years and won two gallantry awards recalled his working days with emotion. Sania Sarkar also shared his thoughts about the heroic battles fought with the poachers.

In the audio-visual session, Sukleswar Nath exhibited several bird species of the park. Two documentaries Truth about Tiger and Rhinoceros were presented at the end of the programme. Kushal Dutta, journalist-cum-writer attended the programme as a special guest.