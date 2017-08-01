Konwar generously praised Budhin Deori for his unstinted support for the cause of the people of Sivasagar and in realising three major financial aids from ONGC – for Jamuna clearance, wall construction around Sivasagar Borpukhuri and District Library Auditorium construction. Narayan Konwar also said that on the last day at his Nazira HQ, Deori managed to eke out time to make a big contribution to Sivasagar Municipality Board in the form of three hopper trippers, three tricycles and numerous bins for garbage collection and dumping worth over Rs 20 lakh under Social Corporate Responsibility scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner said that ONGC’s aids will be made more visible with posters on the vehicles for awareness generation. Mridusmita Simha thanked the ONGC for the help which will relieve the Sivasagar Municipality Board to a big extent in waste management works.

Budhin Deori formally handed over the keys of the vehicles to Mridusmita Sinha, Chairperson, Sivasagar Municipality Board and thanked the Sivasagar district administration, media fraternity and the senior citizens for the cooperation extended to him and the ONGC on different occasions during his tenure.

Suesh D Maske in his speech thanked the Deputy Commissioner and others in the meeting and expressed the hope that he would be able to continue the good work initiated by his predecessor.

Monirul I Bora, Member, Minority Development Board, Dr Sabyachachi Mahanta, Professor Sibasagar College, Jadov Gogoi, President, Brihattar Aomiya Yuva Mancha, Manoj Borthakur, journalist, and Sarat Hazarika, AASU education secretary spoke on the growing relations of the ONGC with the people of the district and the need to keep those up for the welfare of the district.