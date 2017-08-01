A team of Bokajan excise enforcement officials caught the truck and after verifying the documents confirmed it as illegal delivery.

“Altogether 1,100 cartons worth around Rs 16 lakh in Arunachal Pradesh and Rs 25 lakh in the Assam market belonging to one Ringku Baruah was seized,” Excise officials informed.

The seizure was made by Inspector Pawan Deori, Nore Engti, assistant inspector Pranjal Sharma, AIE Samu Maibongsa along with excise constables.

A few month back, several raids were conducted in Khatkhati and Lahorijan areas and large quantity of illegal liquor were seized. After that raid, bootlegging on a big scale had come to a halt in the border area. This incident indicates that the illegitimate trade is back again in the area.