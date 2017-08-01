While addressing a gathering on the second day of the State-level convention of Seemanta Chetna Manch, Purvottar on Border issues at the District Library here recently, the minister said that the department has noticed that the miscreants are misusing the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He further added, “We have received various reports and complaints that the goods under the system particularly rice and kerosene are being smuggled to the neighbouring country in an alarming rate.”

It is to be mentioned here that various organisations and individuals in the district have been complaining against this matter. According to the complainants, an active syndicate is hampering the PDS and the subsidised rice and kerosene are smuggled to Bangladesh through the open riverine borders of the district.

It has been also reported from time to time that since long, there has been a shortage of supplies in commodities at the fair price shops of the district and the deserving beneficiaries do not get the appropriate amount of supply.

Daimary has asked the administration to take strict action against the responsible people at the earliest. “I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter seriously and the Superintendent of Police has also been asked to take strict action against all the accused indulging in such illegal activities,” said Daimary.

He further added that such an illegal activity is not only dangerous for the entire subsidy system of the nation but is also taking away the rights of the poor.

According to the minister, such an activity can be curbed by making the locals of the border areas aware of the danger. However, Deputy Commissioner Dhiraj Chaudhary along with a host of other dignitaries from all over the nation were also present in the convention with the minister.