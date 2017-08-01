



After a visit to the Goalpara fish market, this correspondent found that the entire fish market, where meat is also sold, stinks and the unhygienic condition prevailing around the meat shops clearly shows the lack of sensitivity of the civic authorities, especially the Goalpara Municipality Board.

Some of the butchers told this correspondent that the civic authorities has allotted limited space in the market for them because of which they are selling the hanged meat openly. This also clearly shows that the Goalpara Municipality Board has till now turned a blind eye to the open sale of meat, which is considered to be a health hazard. The board should have allocated space in the market to set up glass-covered kiosks to the meat vendors for maintaining a clean and hygienic condition.

On the other hand, hygiene has never been an issue with most of the people, who buy meat from shops which have come up in every corner of the town. It is also not clear whether these shops have obtained proper permission or not from the licensing authorities.

This correspondent also witnessed brutal slaughtering of animals in front of customers in the narrow dirty aisle between two lines of shops of the Goalpara municipality fish market, which was not a pleasant sight, especially for the sensitive ones. Besides, contamination of meat may also take place in the dirty place, which may be harmful and dangerous for human health.

Conscious people have expressed the need to sensitise these butchers and meat vendors to change their mindset and also have urged the civic authorities to wake up and make suitable arrangements for the butchers. They also demanded a modern abattoir in Goalpara town. It may be mentioned here that even though vertical extension of the fish market was carried out but the first floor has been used for other commercial purposes instead of using it as a total fish and meat market.