Attending the Natasurjya Phani Sarma Award-giving function organised by the State Government in sync with the 47th death anniversary of the cultural icon, the Chief Minister stated that not only within Assam, but Tezpur held an enviable position throughout India as many a doyen like cultural icon Kolaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Natasurjya Phani Sarma, among others, were born in this historic town, which was subsequently converted into a cultural hub.

Conferring the award which carries a sorai, a traditional phulam gamusa, a memento and a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh to prominent drama artiste Prasanna Kumar Goswami and cine artiste Hiramon Goswami, Sonowal further said that if the contribution of an artiste is made known among the next generation, then only due recognition is given.

“Natasurjya Phani Sarma was a universal artiste who always fought against social evils through his humanistic activities. He also worked for woman empowerment and equality in society.”

Terming artistes as messengers of god, the Chief Minister maintained that to be developed in our social life, we need to hounour and follow the ideology of the artistes for their unmatched contributions.

Sonowal mentioned that the amount of artiste pension was increased to Rs 8,000/- from Rs 4,000/- and the number of beneficiaries has been increased from 20 to 70. “On the other hand, the amount of lifetime pension for the artistes has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and it will be given to 50 people this year,” he mentioned.

The Chief Minister mentioned that over and above the day-to-day welfare works, the State is going to build seven more bridges over the Brahmaputra.

“Earlier, Guwahati which was considered as the gateway to the North East, is soon going to be the gateway to South East Asia under the Look East Policy.

He said that Rs 20 crore had been released for development of the historic city and urged the Sonitpur district administration to utilise the precious funds judiciously.

Along with other dignitaries, the function was attended by State minister Naba Doley, Pallav Lochan Das, Tezpur MP RP Sharma, Tezpur MLA Brindaban Goswami, Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal and Barsala MLA Ganesh Limbu.

Prior to the function, the Chief Minister visited the historic Mahabhairav Temple.