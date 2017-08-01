|
LNIPE bag basketball title
GUWAHATI, July 31 - Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) clinched the title in the Guwahati Sports Association organised Inter Club Basketball Championship held at the Don Bosco School, Panbazar here from July 27 to 29.
In the final, LNIPE defeated ACERS Club 74-68. Jitumoni Baruah of the winning team was adjudged the best player of the tournament and he received the Dinesh Saikia Memorial Trophy.
JP Gupta and Debilal Gupta of LNIPE gave away the champion and runners-up trophies respectively.