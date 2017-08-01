Bodybuilding official suspended



GUWAHATI, July 31 - Sangram Bejbaruah, a senior official of the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBFF) has been suspended by the Federation. The Disciplinary Committee and the Executive Committee of the IBFF also recommended the decision, informed Sanjay More, general secretary, IBFF in an official letter. The All Assam Body Building Association secretary Bijit Gogoi informed that the letter of More was addressed to him through which it was clarified that Sangram was suspended from his IBFF’s joint secretary post.