In the meeting general secretary Bhabajyoti Goswami submitted the Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the Association.

The meeting also resolved to allot the 45th Assam State Body Building Championship to Sivasagar. The championship will be held for Mr Assam, Junior Mr Assam, Masters Mr Assam, Miss Assam and Mr Assam Fitness. The meet will be held on December 16 and 17, stated a release.