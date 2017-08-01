After a massive 334-run victory in the first four-day match against England U-19, the Indian colts were struggling at one stage, however, Mavi played a sensible innings to rescue the visitors from being bundled within 200.

Opting to bat first, India U-19 boys were 219 for eight at Tea with Mavi unbeaten on 63. Ashok Sandhu was accompanying him in the middle with 18.

Earlier, skipper and opener Prithvi Shaw scored 51 off 63 balls with seven hits to the fence.

Assam lad Riyan Parag was out for 8. For England, Ryan Patel was the leading wicket taker with four scalps.