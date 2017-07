100 affected by JE in Manipur



IMPHAL, July 31 - Over 100 persons from Henglep subdivision of Manipur’s Churachandpur district were hospitalised during the last four days following an outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis and dengue, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday. The State Government has sent a 35-member medical team to Churachandpur district hospital, Singh said – PTI