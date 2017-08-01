Constable Lusen A Sangma shot dead havildar Litsingh Inghi in the early hours of Sunday at the Third Battalion camp at Sabsein village, around 15 km from Jowai.

Sangma, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, rushed to the room of Inghi and fired six rounds from his weapon killing the latter at the spot even as the latter’s friends were spared.

The Sunday’s incident came in less than a month of another fratricide incident in East Khasi Hills district even as the person who was shot at escaped miraculously. Stating that the two incidences as ‘mere aberrations’, Singh said, “Lots of stress is given on training and maintaining discipline.”

He said the aberrations could be because of many factors including personal problems, or the stress level and it could be also because of alcohol.

West Jaintia Hills district SP R Muthu said apart from a look out notices shared with all district police chiefs in the state, Assam Police were also alerted of the incident and to try and nab the outlawed constable. – PTI