The body of the woman was recovered from her rented room at Lekhi village. The woman was identified as 24-year-old Migrik Lomi, a student of MA first year at Rajiv Gandhi University, Capital SP Dr A Koan said.

Police suspect it to be a case of cold blooded murder, the SP said, adding a case has been registered at Nirjuli police station and investigation is on.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the SP said. – PTI