ITANAGAR, July 31 - The body of a woman was today recovered from Lekhi village near Naharlagun, about 17 km from here, with sharp injury on her forehead, police said.
The body of the woman was recovered from her rented room at Lekhi village. The woman was identified as 24-year-old Migrik Lomi, a student of MA first year at Rajiv Gandhi University, Capital SP Dr A Koan said.
Police suspect it to be a case of cold blooded murder, the SP said, adding a case has been registered at Nirjuli police station and investigation is on.
No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the SP said. – PTI