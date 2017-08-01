If the public officer fails to deliver the services in the prescribed time frame, he or she shall be liable to be levied penalty for the delay in delivery of services. Two layers of appellate authorities – first and second appellate authorities – have been prescribed in the schedule of the rules to ensure sanction of the penal provisions, according to a Press statement from Govt Spokesperson Bamang Felix here.

The schedule list of public services includes new connection of electricity, new water connection, issuance of ration card, renewal of ration card, birth certificates, death certificates, PRC, income certificate, ST certificate, NOC (no objection certificate) on land encroachment, renewal of trade licence, land possession certificate, issuance of ILP, society registration, trade licence, issuance of learners driving certificate, driving licence, renewal of driving licence, transfer of ownership of vehicle, issuance of registration certificate of vehicle, old age pension and police verification.

Under the rules, it has also been made mandatory to display information on notice board by each service delivery public offices about the relevant information regarding services available, application forms, necessary documents required to be enclosed with application, check list for documents, manner of compensatory costs, etc.

This decision will ensure that the services from the public offices will be guaranteed to the citizens efficiently and timely, added the govt spokesperson.

He also informed that the State Cabinet in a recent meeting further decided to enhance the ration money to Rs 1,000 per month for the Fire & Emergency Services and Prison Department employees.