The 11-day blockade of National Highway and railway was part of a conspiracy to uproot the Leftist Government with full backing of the BJP and indirect signal by the Centre, he said on Monday.

Dhar, who was briefing the media in the party headquarters here after a two-day brain storming session of the CPI(M) State Committee, said this kind of ill-design will come again to dislodge the Marxist-rule here.

“After capturing power in some States by unethical ways, the BJP is trying hard to topple the Left Front Government in Tripura. But, all such attempts will fail as the IPFT-backed blockade has yielded nothing due to the support of peace loving people”, he said.

Dhar said the CPI (M) State Committee was of the view that the party would intensify its political activities to foil BJP’s desperate attempt to capture power in Tripura which goes to the elections early next year.

“We will fight against the saffron party on the basis of political ideology and democratic value. The party is against adopting any unethical means to influence the electoral process”, he said.

Declaring that the party would launch massive agitaional programme on a six-point charter of demands from August 15, the party secretary said there would be a movement for maintaining peace and harmony.

Dhar said the party has been attracting people belonging to opposition parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress and BJP. “Altogether 3,222 persons have joined the party fold from May 20 to July 31”, he said.

He further said the Central Committee, highest policy making body of the party has permitted the State Committee to defer its State level conference due to the upcoming Assembly elections. “As per the schedule, the State level conference is supposed to be completed before April as party’s Central Committee meeting is scheduled to take place in April”, he added.