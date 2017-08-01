The official said the government wants to ensure that Sanate faction of HPC(D) comes overground when a peace accord is signed with the faction led by H Zosangbera with which the State Government is holding peace talks.

The proposed next round of talks scheduled to be held during July was deferred because of some reasons including the efforts made to include Sanate’s faction of HPC (D) in the proposed accord to find amicable solution to the vexed Hmar imbroglio, he said.

Preparations have been made to resume the talks during August which would likely be the last round of official level talks, he said, adding that the talks would be elevated to political level parleys after this round.

Sanate, former general secretary of the erstwhile underground HPC, was the founder leader of the HPC (D). The split in the HPC (D) came after Sanate, without consulting other top leaders signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) in Manipur. – PTI