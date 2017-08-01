Joykumar was replying to a call attention motion by opposition Congress MLA K Meghachandra during the ongoing Assembly session on Monday. An FIR has been lodged against two persons in connection with the case, he said, adding, the concrete reason for the cause of poisoning of the liquor is not yet known.

Chief Minister Biren Singh intervened to say that mass drives against illegal sale of drugs and liquor have been conducted by the police and other concerned departments.

Large quantity of liquor has been confiscated during the mass drives against intoxicants in Manipur recently.

The government seeks the support of the people and consensus of the MLAs is needed to prohibit the sale and production of liquor in the State, Singh added. He assured that mass drives against illegal drugs and liquor would continue.

Lamenting that the number of widows is growing due to rise in substance abuse and alcohol in the State, he said the government is planning to introduce various schemes to provide livelihood to these widows.

Meanwhile, replying to the question raised by Congress MLA RK Imo on the steps taken up by the government to check the influx of illegal migrants into the State, the Chief Minister appealed to the student organisations to call off their agitation demanding reservation of eight Assembly seats for indigenous people of the State. He said that the government is seriously concerned over the issue of illegal migrants.