



The five attackers were allegedly drunk and broke a beer bottle on the head of one of the victims. An FIR against the attackers was filed later in the morning at Resubelpara Police Station.

According to the FIR filed by the victim, Tezeng K Marak, five police persons broke into his house at about 1:30 am on July 28 when they did not open it. The five, identified as Salchi K Sangma, Tesri K Sangma, Shembordeny Kreger (husband of Tesri) along with two other police personnel.

According to locals, three cops barged into the house and began to mercilessly beat up Tezeng, his girl friend and Tezens’s sister, allegedly on a property dispute. Incidentally Salchi K Sangma had been bethroted to Tezeng but the duo never married.

“They kicked me and my girl friend and then began to beat me mercilessly. They even hit us with knives. They further pointed their revolver at me and threatened to shoot me,” said the FIR filed by the victim.

The entire episode allegedly took place in full public view. “They had planned to murder us. They even hit my sister and damaged property. They even stripped my girl friend and took videos threatening to post the same on social media,” said the FIR.

The police personnel allegedly made off with cash amounting to about Rs 38,000. The five police persons involved in the incident were arrested after the incident but were strangely let off on bail the same evening.

The five personnel involved in the incident, however, were arrested once again today after clan members of the victim submitted a supplementary FIR. The victim has been rushed to Guwahati for treatment while his girl friend is recuperating in Goalpara. Astonishingly, the medical report of the victims stated that they only received minor injuries. The sister who was hit on the head with a beer bottle was not even given medical care.

Social activist Jaynie N Sangma, who visited the place today, after receiving complaints of police inaction, said that the incident was shocking.

“How can they be let off the cops even after committing such serious crimes? This is sending a very wrong message to the people. The people who let them off need to be questioned”, said Sangma. SP of NGH, Dalton Marak while confirming the arrests said that the matter was under investigation and action would be taken in the case as per law.