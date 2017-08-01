Organothon on Aug 6



GUWAHATI, July 31 - Zublee Foundation for the first time has organised a marathon named ‘organothon’, for raising mass awareness and encouraging organ donation among the people of Assam on August 6 next, which will start at 5:45 am from AEI playground, Chandmari to Six Mile via Ganeshguri and back again to AEI playground through the same route. Organothon will be organised on this particular date every year. There will be public participants, artists from the film/music fraternity who will be joining the organothon. Through the event the organisers want people to understand and support the cause of organ donation, and urged upon the government to take necessary steps to make cadaver organ donation possible in Assam and also the seven other States of Northeast India.