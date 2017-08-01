|
Meet held in memory of ex-govt employee federation chairman
GUWAHATI, July 31 - The central committee of the Assam State Employees’ Federation organised a meeting on Sunday in memory of Mathu Sundaram, former chairman of the All India State Government Employees’ Federation (AISGEF). The meeting was held under the presidentship of Ambika Charan Baishya.
Sundaram passed away in a hospital in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on July 29 after a prolonged illness. He was 65. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.
One minute’s silence was observed during the meeting to pay respect to the departed soul.