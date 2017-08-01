Morphine, ator seized

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 31 - Railway police seized around 2 kg of morphine from a man travelling on the Dn Rajdhani Express today. Gajendra Singh of UP was travelling from Dimapur to Kanpur in UP. A resident of UP, he told interrogators that he had bought the drugs for Rs 16 lakh at Dimapur. Meanwhile, the Railway police also seized around 1.2 litres of ator (perfume) from a person from Hojai identified as Moniruddin Barbhuyan. He was travelling to Delhi on the Dn Brahmaputra Mail. The ator has been handed over to the forest department.