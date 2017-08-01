Brihattar Digaru Unnayan Samity’s general secretary Basudev Tati started the programme by welcoming the chief guest, Atul Bora, and other guests with phulam gamosas.

Atul Bora, MLA of Dispur Constituency, on behalf of the Samity, felicitated eight students of the Digaru High School for passing the HSLC exam in first division, with phulam gamosas and a cheque Rs 2,000 to each of the students.

A treatment grant of Rs 5,000 through cheque was also given to a child cancer patient and a development fund of Rs 2,000 was also distributed among 32 temple and religious committees under the Digaru Gaon Panchayat area for their development works.

The funds for these grants were collected by the Brihattar Digaru Unnayan Samity.

Atul Bora, in his speech, said grants for religious works are good, but it would be more helpful, if the grants were given to the people or groups who are engaged in fishery.

Brihattar Digaru Unnayan Samity president Rajendra Kr Das, social workers Basudev Tati and Sambar Rongpi, Baikuntha Nath, Mothuram Mohan Nath, Manik Boro, Pradeep Mahanta and Tapan Gogoi were also present in the programme.