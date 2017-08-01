Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 31 - The National Health Policy-2017 recently announced by the Government of India has some disappointing targets and proposals, said Dr Amit Sengupta, former general secretary of the All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) and coordinator of the Global People’s Health Movement while speaking on National Health Policy-2017 in a seminar held at Pragjyoti Cultural Complex, Machkhowa here on Sunday.
“The target of 2.5 per cent of GDP to be spent on health by the government is half of both the global average (4.9 per cent) and that of what the WHO recommends,” he said.
The constituent bodies of the AIPSN in Assam, the Assam Science Society, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Gyan Vigyan Samity, Assam and CRU (NER), organised the seminar-cum- interactive session.
Tapan Kumar Sarma of the Assam Science Society gave the welcome address, while Najibuddin Ahmed, secretary of the State Campaign Committee, placed the condolence resolution, paying homage to Professor UR Rao and Professor Jashpal, the two great scientists and educationists, who breathed their last on July 24.