“The target of 2.5 per cent of GDP to be spent on health by the government is half of both the global average (4.9 per cent) and that of what the WHO recommends,” he said.

The constituent bodies of the AIPSN in Assam, the Assam Science Society, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Gyan Vigyan Samity, Assam and CRU (NER), organised the seminar-cum- interactive session.

Tapan Kumar Sarma of the Assam Science Society gave the welcome address, while Najibuddin Ahmed, secretary of the State Campaign Committee, placed the condolence resolution, paying homage to Professor UR Rao and Professor Jashpal, the two great scientists and educationists, who breathed their last on July 24.