Self-defence training for girls
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 31 - Sakhi – One Stop Centre, Kamrup (M), in collaboration with UTSAH, a child rights agency, organised a self-defence programme for girls at Hafiznagar, Bamunimaidam today. Trainer NC Rao imparted training on self-defence to 40 girls of Hafiznagar slum.
Neelakshi Sarma, centre administrator of Sakhi, asked the girls to be aware and alert of their circumstances to prevent any unwanted situation and also cited many real-life instances where girls had to face problems for not being conscious of their circumstances.
Sakhi will be organising a series of such trainings for girls in schools and colleges in association with government departments concerned.