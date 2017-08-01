Demonstration by tea workers Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, July 31 - Tea workers today staged a demonstration in the city at the call of the Asom Sangrami Chah Shramik Sangha and AICCTU demanding withdrawal of the lockout at the Bargang Tea Estate in Biswanath district and regularisation of salaries and ration in tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation.
The agitators took out a procession from the Guwahati Railway Station to Kachari and shouted slogans against the State government.
They later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro).