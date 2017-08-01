Student feared drowned

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, July 31 - The body of Bikash Sarkar (14), a Class VIII student of Pandu Colony (Maligaon) who is suspected to have drowned in the Brahmaputra is yet to be retrieved. Police sources said Bikash and seven of his friends had gone to the Brahmaputra (Pandu Ghat) to bathe around 10.30 am today, when he met with a watery grave. A joint action team of SDRF and River Police tried in vain to retrieve the body. Retrieval efforts will be resumed tomorrow, said police sources.