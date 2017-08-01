The eight-member team led by AASAA president Pradeep Nag and general secretary Joseph Minz, submitted three memorandums demanding ST status to adivasis of the State. It said both the Centre and the State government are doing injustice to the adivasis of Assam by depriving them of ST status.

Referring to the ‘One Nation One Wage’ policy for the tea garden workers, the AASAA demanded Rs 450 as daily wage for tea labourers of Assam.

The AASAA also demanded admissions for their children into the universities on special grounds as the adivasis are educationally backward.