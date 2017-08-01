The meet was presided over by Manohar Bhatt, president and head, motor; Mangesh Gandhi, head, claims legal and Anukul Sarkar, profit centre head of North East. Other participants and speakers were Faiyaz Khan, Dr Chanamolu Shankariah, Harmohan Dash and Yunush Ahmed.

The session witnessed a heated discussion on how fraudulent cases are filed against the insurers on a regular basis. Mangesh Gandhi pointed to the fact that the delay and lack of proper investigation, road safety measures and negligent driving are major reasons for the inflated claims filed, with substantial part of the claims being fabricated.

Faiyaz Khan threw light on how fraud WC /EC claims are being filed with manipulation of facts and evidences and action being taken by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd.

Common examples of fraud were swapping an uninsured damaged vehicle with an insured one, claiming compensation by suppressing the fact that the driver was intoxicated, forging false claims by intentionally damaging an old vehicle, etc.

Adding to the concerns, the participating lawyers shared their experiences on concerns which are putting the defending lawyers and industry on a back foot when it comes to defence in fraud claims. The attending advocates were told of steps being taken by the company like meeting senior Supreme Court advocates, the ministry and higher judiciary.

The case where the Supreme Court by its verdict has paved the way for establishment of special investigation teams (SITs) in every state and Union territory for prevention of forged and fraudulent cases in insurance was also discussed.

The panel advocates agreed that most of the cases in the NE are GDE-based cases which create serious doubts on the involvement of the vehicle and the question was being raised as to why even in the event of deaths, cases are kept in the general diary without any FIR.

The session concluded with a resolve to make efforts to get the North East join the SIT.