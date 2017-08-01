

MLA Atul Bora addressing a press conference. – UB Photos MLA Atul Bora addressing a press conference. – UB Photos

Suspecting that there are illegal migrants among the daily wage earners, Bora said the government should formulate a law making it mandatory for the workers to have identity cards.

“These workers often demand a daily wage of over Rs 300. If any employer pays more than the notified daily wage, he or she should be penalised,” he said in a letter to the Chief Minister, the Minister for Guwahati Development Department, the Labour Minister and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor.

“Many such workers indulge in anti-social activities like theft and robbery. Some even indulge in drug peddling. Issuing identity cards to this section of workers would help deal with this menace,” Bora said in the letter.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here today, he said the workers should be categorised on the basis of their skills and a fixed daily wage notified for each category. The notification should be published from time to time, he said.