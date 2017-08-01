Borjhar-based Regional Meteorology Centre (RMC) here told this newspaper that while light rains are very likely to occur at many places over Assam tomorrow, heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from today and these activities are expected to last till August 4.

According to the sources, heavy rainfall activities are also likely to occur at places over the Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura (NMMT) meteorological subdivision between tomorrow and August 4. Arunachal is likely to get heavy rainfall on August 1.

RMC sources further said that thunderstorm with dusty winds may lash isolated places over the Assam-Meghalaya and the NMMT meteorological subdivisions today and tomorrow.

Guwahati today recorded a day temperature of 35.4 degree Celsius, which was 3.4 degree above its normal for the day. Dibrugarh recorded 34.5 degree Celsius as its day temperature today, which was 3 degree Celsius above normal for the day.

Silchar today recorded 35.5 degree Celsius as its day temperature, which was 4.2 degree above normal. North Lakhimpur today recorded 37.5 degree Celsius as its day temperature, which was 6.3 degree above normal for the day.