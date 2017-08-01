Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today informed media persons that the long-standing demand of the department has been met after the court cases were disposed of.

The minister further informed that as many as 124 retired teachers have been roped in to oversee the functioning of as many schools, which fared poorly in the recent High School Leaving Certificate examination.

“The retired teachers will act as honorary inspectors in the respective schools,” he said.

Single-stream colleges: The Education Minister also informed that five new single-stream colleges will start functioning in the State from August 4 and each one of them will be named after Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The colleges, which have been set up in Behali, Dalgaon, Karimganj, Bongaigaon and Goalpara, will be named as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Vidayalay.

The minister said that the principals and lecturers of these colleges will be given their respective appointment letters on August 4.

“As per our education policy, we have taken up the work for 12 new colleges, five of which are ready. As per our policy, there will henceforth be no venture schools or colleges. Wherever there appears a need, the government will set up educational institutes on its own based on the demand of the public,” the minister pointed out.

“Apart from these five colleges, three more new colleges will be made functional by next year,” Sarma said.

He also divulged that 11 more polytechnic institutes will be set up across the State before September and construction works of these institutes are almost over.