The Prime Minister arrived in Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and headed straight to Khanapara in an Indian Air force chopper.

After Khanapara, Modi visited the Administrative Staff College where he met with top officials to take stock of the flood situation and relief works.

He is also scheduled to hold talks with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal where Modi will take up matters related to flood management and protection along with damage control. He is also slated to meet the Chief Ministers of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

On Monday, Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in Assam floods.

According to official data, the floods have affected over 25 lakh people in the State's 29 districts.