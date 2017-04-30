In this connection, a day-long workshop on music and ‘gaan mela’ was organised. In the evening, a cultural night was held where local artists also participated with along with the students of Sangeet Bitan Music Academy, Lumding. Rita Gohain, the wife of Union Minister Rajen Gohain was the chief guest.

On April 23, a workshop on music conducted by Haimanti Sukla. A nice enjoyable programme of music by Haimanti Sukla was arranged in the evening. The programme was conducted by Champa Saha Chowdhury, the Principal of Sangeet Bitan Music Academy and she was assisted by Sujit Saha.