It needs mention here that after the untimely demise of caretaker of the orphanage, Bidyut Saikia in 2011, its responsibility was taken up by a trust. The orphanage growing up amidst many ups and down has successfully been able to do a lot including basic needs like education, for building a child’s future. Extending their support to the continued noble venture of the orphanage, a team from Tezpur College under the aegis of its Principal Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika recently visited the orphanage and donated some necessary goods and interacted with the dedicated people involved with the orphanage.

The college in association with its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) donated 100 books of children literature, one almirah, one water tank of 500 litre capacity and some eatable items. A meeting was also held in the orphanage which was presided over by the GB Chairman Prof. MN Keot wherein Principal Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika declared that the college would bear all the expenditure of education for two girl inmates and also declared that if they study in Tezpur College then all the expenditure up to degree level will be borne by the college. The chairman of Sonitpur District Children Welfare Society, Prof Kanakeswar Sarma speaking on the event shared his experience with the Nabaprabhat orphanage. Other dignitaries present in the brief function were GU nominee to GB, Prof Upendra Nath Sarma, Vice Principal, KC Upaidhyai, Subhas Sarma, Dr Pranjit Hazarika, Dr Ranjan Kalita and Rupali Daimari. The entire event was conducted by Basanta Kalita.

The management in-charge of the orphanage, Trishnamoni Laskar was felicitated by the college authority who subsequently offered the vote of thanks. The chorus presented by the inmates of the orphanage mesmerised one and all present in the event.