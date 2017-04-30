The Samiti includes the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, BTAD Citizens Rights’ Forum, All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam, Koch-Rajbongshi Yuba Chatra Sanmilani, All BTAD Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilan, All India Adivasi Chatra Morcha, Hindu Yuba Chatra Parishad, All BTAD Bengali Youth Students’ Federation and Popular Front India.

The Samiti had submitted a memorandum to the General Manager in-charge of the Refinery on March 8. It demanded cent per cent job reservation in the non-executive posts, 60 per cent in executive posts and engagement of cent per cent labourers on skilled and unskilled works.

The Samiti had also demanded from the Refinery authority to stop depletion of ground water and check the pollution level besides seeking community development work surrounding the Refinery, which is located at Dhaligaon in Chirang district.

But the Deputy General manager of the Refinery had rejected all the demands in his reply to the memorandum submitted by the Samiti as they did not match the Government’s guidelines.

In its reaction, the Samiti said that it will enforce 12-hour closure of the Refinery on May 8. They would stage a blockade on the railway track and highway to stop the transportation of petroleum products from the Refinery on May 23 and at last they would go on a hunger strike from May 31 to meet their demands, said Phanindra Singha and Dilbor Ali, chief convenor and deputy chief convenor of the Samiti respectively recently at Kajalgaon in Chirang district.