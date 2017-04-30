



The day-long programme started with kids’ performances in a wonderfully presented fictional drama highlighting the glory of Bir Lachit Borphukan in front of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and mesmerising the audience with a Zikir composed by Sufi poet Azan Fakir from the 17th century. There were another two solo performances by 10-year old kids who glorified Bhupen Hazarika’s Bistirno Parore and the all-time classic Bohagote ahibi senai oi. This was followed by adult chorus song singing Namami Brahmaputra, the popular track from the recently-concluded Namami Brahmaputra Festival 2017. A spectacular Bihu dance followed, which thrilled the audience to dance with the Bihuwatis on stage. There was also a solo performance of Bhupen da’s classic Buku hom hom kore mur Aai and Zubeen’s Maya which mesmerised the spectators. This was followed by a traditional Jhumur dance, the folk dance of the tea-gardeners of Assam, which was much appreciated by the audience. This year, the goal was to include as many diverse performances from different spheres of Assam and a fond remembrance of the heart and soul of Assamese tradition. This was followed by a hilarious impromptu skit highlighting the dilemma of burglars due to demonetisation of 500 and 1000 rupee notes in India. A fashion show was also organised involving kids and adults of all age with an aim to display the beautiful muga and paat silk of Assam in various designs and costumes.

Bhaona is an integral part of the Assamese culture and tradition. Keeping this in mind, the Ankiya Bhaona entitled Ram Bijoy was enacted this year in the Rongali Bihu celebrations. The Bhaona started with performance of Sutradhar dance (Sattriya) followed by appreciable performances by the actors. The performers did a commendable job in enacting the Swayambhar of Sita and the consequent war between Sri Ram and Parashuram, upon lifting the dhanush, which ultimately led to Parashuram’s Baikunth yatra. The costumes and props for the Bhaona were homemade, keeping in mind the traditional bhaona attires performed in satras of Assam. The performances, along with costumes and dialogues were very much appreciated by the audience.

Food is an indispensable part of Assam’s rich cultural traditions. The ladies gathered to celebrate Rongali Bihu with delicious pithas, chira-doi, narikolor laaru among other delicacies. The evening ended in a festive mode with a sumptuous dinner and a Mukoli Bihu by all members of the Assamese community.