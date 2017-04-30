CC Dibrugarh Academy win

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, April 29 - CC Dibrugarh Academy prevailed over Charaideo CCC by 39 runs in today’s match of the 7th Sitaram Agarawal Memorial U-17 Inter School/Organisation Cricket Tournament at the Assam Cricket Association’s stadium, Barsapara here. Opting to bat first the Dibrugarh boys gathered 167 all out in 43.1 overs and later bundled out the Charaideo team for 128 in 31.2 overs. Gunjanjyoti Deka of the winning team was adjudged man-of-the-match. Brief scores: CC Dibrugarh Academy 167 (Gunjanjyoti Deka 54, Arafat Nazir 34, Manabjyoti Barman 18, Rajdeep Ghosh 4/22, Ridip Mohan 3/25, Surajit Rajkonwar 2/27). Charaideo CCC 128 (Dibyajyoti Phukan 29, Protyush Borah 28, Gunjanjyoti Deka 4/36, Arafat Nazir 4/24, Dibakar Saikia 2/10).