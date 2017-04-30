Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be the Chief Guest in the opening ceremony to be held at 11 am.

Altogether 16 teams, both boys and girls, will participate in the tournament. Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara and Maligaon, Chandrapur High School Kamrup, Simluguri High School Sivsagar, Assam Valley School Sonitpur, Assam State team, Karbi Anglong Morning Star Football Club (all boys), Dakshin Mazbat High School Udalguri, Naokata Milan High School, Assam Valley School Sonitpur, SAI, SAG Centre Tinsukia, Gaurang High School Kokrajhar, Kiyang Khasia Tribal High School, Kakojan Women Club Jorhat, Jothai Sports Club Kokrajhar (all girls) will vie for titles in the league-cum-knock out championship. Top teams of each groups will play the final of the first phase, stated a release.