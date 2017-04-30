Mohun Bagan are placed second in the ten-team points table, three points behind Aizawl who are top of the tree. Kolkata giants Bagan have 33 points from 17 matches, while Aizawl have 36 points with a match to go.

If Bagan emerge victorious against Chennai at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in Kolkata and Aizawl succumb to a defeat at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Kolkata side will be crowned champions on better goal difference.

A draw will be enough for Khalid Jamil-coached Aizawl, one of the clubs with the lowest budget, to become the first club from the north-east to bag the first division title. Mohun Bagan beat Aizawl at home 3-2 but lost to them away 0-1 thus taking their head-to-head advantage out of the equation. On the goal difference count, Mohun Bagan are ahead by four goals than Aizawl.

“Our aim is to win and end the league on a high. I am not thinking about what will happen there (in Shillong),” Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen told reporters on the eve of the game.

“The so-called not so big teams like Minerva and Chennai. Mohun Bagan have struggled more against them away or home. So I have told the boys to be extra cautious against these teams,” Sen added.

Chennai coach V Soundarajan said it’s a great opportunity for his one-year-old side who are dwelling near the bottom of the league table to play against a side like Mohun Bagan.

“Mohun Bagan is one of the best clubs in India. It is a great opportunity for us to play against Mohun Bagan. We will go all out.”

Soundarajan said that injured defender Echezona Anyichie has been ruled out, while Brazilian forward Charles will be the only foreigner in the starting XI on Sunday as fellow Brazilian striker Marcos Thank won’t be available.

Both Mohun Bagan, Chennai City FC and Shillong Lajong, Aizawl FC will start at the same time.

Lajong, fifth in the table, have only pride to play for in the final fixture. Shillong Lajong FC coach Thangboi Singto has said that his wards are determined to defeat title contenders Aizawl. – IANS