

BCCI official Amitabh Choudhary (2nd R) flanked by MV Sridhar (2nd L), ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain (L) and ACA vice president Devojit Saikia (R) addressing the media in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB photos BCCI official Amitabh Choudhary (2nd R) flanked by MV Sridhar (2nd L), ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain (L) and ACA vice president Devojit Saikia (R) addressing the media in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB photos

The BCCI members were here to take stock of the present condition of the newly constructed cricket stadium in order to recognise it as an international centre so that international cricket matches can be allotted to this venue.

Guwahati is already in the map of international cricket as altogether 14 One-day international (ODI) matches, since the India-West Indies ODI on December 17, 1983, were played at the Nehru Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex. The BCCI had allotted 16 ODIs to Guwahati but two matches, on April 9, 2006 and November 29, 2008, both India vs England, were abandoned due to inclement weather and security reasons respectively.

But since the ODI match between India and New Zealand on November 11, 2010, Guwahati did not host any ODI as the facilities of the Nehru Stadium could not fulfill the criteria to host ODI.

The Assam Cricket Association set up a state of the art stadium at Barsapara which has already hosted several Ranji Trophy matches since the 2013-14 season. But the stadium has not been able to draw the attention of the ICC or BCCI to get ODI match till date.

Today, after visiting the stadium, the BCCI officials expressed their satisfaction over the ground, galleries and other infrastructure. But they advised the ACA officials to complete the press gallery, dressing room within three months so that the stadium can be approved for this season's ODI. Australia will visit India in October for seven ODIs and two T20 matches.

The BCCI officials also asked the ACA to improve the practice wickets, along with the flood-light systems as the matches are likely to be day-night affairs.

While interacting with media, Choudhary revealed the final decision on India taking part in the forthcoming Champions Trophy will be taken in a BCCI meeting soon.