|
Naga lady honoured
Correspondent
DIMAPUR, April 29 - Tasile N Zeliang from Nagaland has been conferred the degree of Doctor of Philosophy Honoris Causa by Gauhati University in recognition of her work in the field of education, sports and social service in the State.
Her ‘Scroll of Honour’ states that Tasile N Zeliang, who hails from Peren district of Nagaland, is the daughter of a freedom fighter and a versatile personality.
She has dedicated her life to teaching and is an author in her native tongue.