KOHIMA, April 29 - Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Friday urged different organisations in the earthquake prone State to undertake measures to propagate disaster risk management. The State falls under Zone V, making it a very high risk State.
“The number of disasters have been increasing in the State with the increase in population. Climate change is another factor,” Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said at a conclave organised here.
Sinha also urged the organisations to learn disaster risk reduction and management, and build awareness about natural disasters among people of the State. – PTI