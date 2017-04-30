The incident took place when they were reportedly on way to fill up a water tanker near Behiang, a border village located about 150 km south of here under Singhat police station in Churachandpur district, sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Ginlam Khaute (50), the driver of the tanker and his helper Lalianmang (40) of Behiang village.

Immediately after the incident, police conducted a massive search operation to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, Zomi Students’ Federation has demanded the central security forces to be more vigilant to avoid such untoward incidents.