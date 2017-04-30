For registration of complaints the complainant has to have a “user account.” After the complaint is registered a “registration number will automatically be generated and acknowledged on the screen. The Officer In-charge under whose jurisdiction the case falls would initiate an investigation and also contact the complainant.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Dalton Marak said the complainant would be able to see the status of the case on the website periodically. “The Citizen Portal will enable citizens to register complaints over the internet and they can track the status of the case online,” he said adding, the service has been launched for those who don’t want to visit the police station to register their complaints.

On the other hand, anyone who wants to share information with the police can do so at the website without signing in. In other words, the informant can keep his identity a secret, but nonetheless share vital information that may benefit the public.

Marak said that the police would also be launching new services soon which are now under consideration.