He was speaking at the meeting of Ministers and principal secretaries of all States and Union Territories under the chairmanship of the Union Minister, in New Delhi, yesterday.

Singh also advocated fast implementation of PM’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) which was a credit-linked programme launched by Ministry of MSME for creation of employment in both rural and urban areas of the country. He urged the Ministry for creation of more employment in Manipur under the scheme.

Mishra said, that the present Government wanted more people to be self-employed so that the number of job-seekers came down. He also asked the States to create a separate department or at least a separate directorate for the development and growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.