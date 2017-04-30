

Arunachal Pradesh BJP organised a protest rally against renaming of six places of Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese authority, at Itanagar on Saturday. – UB Photos

Started from the IG Park Tennis Court here at 8 am, the rally, which was scheduled to culminate at Raj Bhawan, had to be restricted at the Raj Bhawan tri-junction near Mithun Gate here.

The protesters shouted slogans against the Chinese Government and its President Xi Jinping and burnt his effigy.

Addressing the protest rally, State BJP president Tapir Gao expressed anguish over the Chinese Government for repeatedly interfering in the internal affairs of India.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. We are Indian and will remain as Indian. They (China) have forcefully occupied Tibet in 1959 and now, they are planning to reorganise their border. We will oppose the move tooth and nail”, Gao said.

He further said the State never had any link and border with China rather their forefathers had barter trade with the Tibetans only.

Later, the BJP president along with party executive members, including Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso submitted a memorandum to the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi through the Governor.

“We the people of Arunachal Pradesh take strong exception to the illegal renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China as reported in the media recently. It was always an integral part of India and will remain as an integral part of India”, read the memorandum.

It also said the recent renaming of six places in Arunachal Pradesh by China was “a transgression of sovereignty and territorial integrity of India” which the BJP strongly condemned.