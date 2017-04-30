The programme was attended by Sattradhikar Dattadev Goswami of Bhogpur Sattra, Majuli; Sattradhikar Bhargav Mahanta, Sundarihal Sattra, Rangiya; Bipul Das, Kathak dance guru; Khanindra Talukdar, Assistant Professor of Bhabanipur Anchalik College, besides others.

The programme started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp and tribute to Dr Anjali Mahanta Raichoudhury and Abani Prasanna Mahanta. This was followed by guru bandana by Sattradhikar Haripasanna Mahanta, Ishwar Sri Sri Dekabapu Sattra, Suwalkuchi and principal, Chandamukh Sattriya Academy. He had received the lifetime achievement award from Sanskriti Mahasava, Assam, recently.

The souvenir of the academy was also released on the occasion and followed by the programme – Nirmali for Mancha prabesh by two students of the academy, Dikshita Sarma and Kritika Sarma, Sattriya song, dance and play by the students and ex-students of the academy.

The programme concluded with a prayer by the students of the academy and their families.